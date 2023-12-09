ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer killed in tiger attack in Wayanad

December 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was killed in an alleged tiger attack at Koodallur near Vakery in Wayanad district on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Prajish, 36, of Marottithadathil near Koodallur under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division.

The partially eaten body of the farmer was found on a fodder farm near his house on Saturday evening.

Prajish went to the farm nearly 500 metres away from his house to collect fodder for his cows around 11 a.m., his relatives said. As Prajish did not get back for lunch, his mother Sarada informed her neighbours and relatives. In a joint search, they found his body on the farm.

In the preliminary inspection it was suspected that he was killed in a tiger attack, a senior forest official said.

According to reports, an agitated mob did not allow shifting of the body from the site as senior forest officials of the Forest Department were yet to reach there.

