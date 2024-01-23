ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki

January 23, 2024 08:11 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old farmer was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked him at BL Ram, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki on Monday.

BL Ram resident Vellakkallel Soundarajan was at his farmland along with his grandson Raison when a wild tusker, locally known as Chakka Kompan, attacked him around 2 p.m. Raison ran away and narrowly escaped the attack.

After the attack, the tusker camped in the farmland and his grandson alerted local people, who informed forest officials.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said officials rushed to the spot and chased away the tusker. Soundarajan was rushed to a hospital at Rajakumari and later shifted to the Theni Medical College Hospital.

On January 8, a woman plantation worker, Parimalam, 48, was killed in a wild elephant attack at Panniyar, near Santhanpara, in Idukki.

