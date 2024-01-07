ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer in debt commits suicide in Kannur

January 07, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

In a distressing incident, a 64-year-old farmer who was in debt committed suicide on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jose from Pathanpara in Naduvil, took the extreme step at 11 a.m in a farm near his house.

Jose, who cultivated bananas in his 15 cents land, had reportedly borrowed money from various individuals and obtained a loan from a self-help group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mounting financial pressure to repay these debts is believed to have driven him to this desperate act.

Despite immediate efforts by the landowner and family members to rush him to the hospital, Jose failed to respond to the treatment. He is survived his wife and three children.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on DISHA’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US