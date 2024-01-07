GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer in debt commits suicide in Kannur

January 07, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

In a distressing incident, a 64-year-old farmer who was in debt committed suicide on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jose from Pathanpara in Naduvil, took the extreme step at 11 a.m in a farm near his house.

Jose, who cultivated bananas in his 15 cents land, had reportedly borrowed money from various individuals and obtained a loan from a self-help group.

The mounting financial pressure to repay these debts is believed to have driven him to this desperate act.

Despite immediate efforts by the landowner and family members to rush him to the hospital, Jose failed to respond to the treatment. He is survived his wife and three children.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on DISHA’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056)

