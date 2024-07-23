Farmer gives a leg-up for local connectivity with trolley ropeway

Frustrated by the lack of response to repeated pleas for a footbridge, 53-year-old local farmer M. Bheemesha took matters into his own hands, constructing a trolley-ropeway to help residents of Neerchal village cross the Paradala river.

Ignored by panchayat authorities and officials, Bheemesha’s solution has become a crucial resource for the community, especially during the monsoon season when water level in the river rise dramatically.

Previously, villagers relied on a small bridge made of areca palms, built by Bheemesha on his land. Over time, the bridge became unsafe, and a new areca bridge was deemed too costly and not durable.

Determined to find a more lasting solution, Bheemesha sought help from Professor Sunil of Vivekananda Engineering College in Puttur. The latter proposed a cost-effective trolley-ropeway for about ₹60,000.

Bheemesha purchased rust-free ship cables from Mangaluru and constructed the foundations and box. Collaborating with the professor and engineering students, the trolley-ropeway, spanning 25 metres, was built.

Supported by robust concrete piers on both sides, the structure is guaranteed for ten years but is expected to last longer with proper maintenance. Designed for use during the monsoon season, the rope way allows foot traffic once water levels recede.

The system connects the 13th and 4th wards of Badiyadka panchayat, and can support weight of up to 250 kg, making it ideal for transporting agricultural produce. Bheemesha’s initiative has significantly improved local connectivity and provided a reliable crossing method.

“Earlier, we have to travel about four km more with our agriculture produce. Now with the construction of ropeway, people cross the river in no time,” he added.