Farmer found dead in Wayanad

April 20, 2022 19:44 IST

A 35-year-old farmer was found dead hanging in a bus waiting shed near his house at Kottiyur, near Thirunelly, in Wayanad on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as K.V. Rajesh of Kottiyur. Rajesh went missing on Tuesday night and the body was found on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rajesh had borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from financial institutions and a huge amount from friends, farmer self-help groups, and relatives to cultivate plantain on his 1.5-acre plot. But he could not repay the amount as the crop was raided by wild elephants, his relatives said.

Besides, rice cultivation on one acre owned by him this season was also a huge loss owing to wildlife attack, they added. The Forest department and the Agriculture department were yet to provide any compensation for the loss, they said.

It is suspected that the huge debt prompted him to take the extreme step. Rajesh is survived by his wife, Prema, and three children .

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Disha’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056.