Farmer ends life in Wayanad reportedly due to financial distress

A 64-year-old farmer in Wayanad has allegedly ended his life by consuming poison, apparently due to financial distress. The deceased was identified as C.S. Madhavan of Chelakkadu, near Ambalavayal, in the district.

The farmer had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday evening, and his body was found in a farm near his house on Wednesday morning during a joint search by villagers and his relatives.

The relatives said he had borrowed ₹20 lakh from the Ambalavayal branch of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises and spent the amount for ginger cultivation on 10 acres of rented land. He also borrowed money from private financial institutions and friends. However, owing to heavy rain, huge crop loss resulted.

Financial distress forced him to take the extreme step, his relatives said. Madhavan is survived by his wife Soumini and three daughters.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056

