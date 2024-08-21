GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer ends life in Wayanad reportedly due to financial distress

Relatives say he borrowed ₹20 lakh from the KSFE to cultivate ginger on rented land. Heavy rain destroyed the crop and he incurred losses.

Published - August 21, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 64-year-old farmer in Wayanad has allegedly ended his life by consuming poison, apparently due to financial distress. The deceased was identified as C.S. Madhavan of Chelakkadu, near Ambalavayal, in the district.

The farmer had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday evening, and his body was found in a farm near his house on Wednesday morning during a joint search by villagers and his relatives.

The relatives said he had borrowed ₹20 lakh from the Ambalavayal branch of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises and spent the amount for ginger cultivation on 10 acres of rented land. He also borrowed money from private financial institutions and friends. However, owing to heavy rain, huge crop loss resulted.

Financial distress forced him to take the extreme step, his relatives said. Madhavan is survived by his wife Soumini and three daughters.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056

