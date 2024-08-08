ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer ends life in Palakkad

Published - August 08, 2024 07:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Continuous crop loss and heavy debts reportedly the reason

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old farmer ended his life at Nenmara in the district on Thursday reportedly following continuous crop loss and heavy debts. The deceased has been identified as P. Soman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from one acre of land that he owned, Mr. Soman had three acres of leased land as well. He depended solely on farming. Water shortage had led to destruction of his paddy in the past two years. The heavy rain the district witnessed last week dashed his last hopes as they nearly destroyed his paddy in the current season.

₹9.25-lakh loan

Sources said that Mr. Soman had loans to the tune of ₹9.25 lakh, borrowed from Vallanghy Vithanassery Service Cooperative Bank and State Bank of India. He reportedly started this year’s first season crop with the money that he borrowed from his friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting a note that he left, Mr. Soman’s relatives said that he specifically linked his death to the debts. The police recovered the note and started an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, and K. Babu, MLA, paid their tributes to the farmer. The funeral took place in the evening after a post-mortem examination. He is survived by his wife Manju, daughter Veena and son Surian.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US