Farmer ends life in Palakkad

A 60-year-old farmer ended his life at Nenmara in the district on Thursday reportedly following continuous crop loss and heavy debts. The deceased has been identified as P. Soman.

Apart from one acre of land that he owned, Mr. Soman had three acres of leased land as well. He depended solely on farming. Water shortage had led to destruction of his paddy in the past two years. The heavy rain the district witnessed last week dashed his last hopes as they nearly destroyed his paddy in the current season.

₹9.25-lakh loan

Sources said that Mr. Soman had loans to the tune of ₹9.25 lakh, borrowed from Vallanghy Vithanassery Service Cooperative Bank and State Bank of India. He reportedly started this year’s first season crop with the money that he borrowed from his friends.

Quoting a note that he left, Mr. Soman’s relatives said that he specifically linked his death to the debts. The police recovered the note and started an investigation.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, and K. Babu, MLA, paid their tributes to the farmer. The funeral took place in the evening after a post-mortem examination. He is survived by his wife Manju, daughter Veena and son Surian.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056)