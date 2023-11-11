Farmer ends life in Kuttanad

November 11, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A paddy farmer from Thakazhi in Kuttanad died by suicide allegedly due to deep financial crisis.

The deceased has been identified as K.G. Prasad (55).

In a phone call he made to his friend before committing suicide, Prasad accused the State Government and a few banks of pushing him to take the extreme step.

He was heard telling his friend that he was in deep financial crisis and a bank recently denied him a loan for cultivating paddy in the upcoming puncha (first) crop season citing a low CIBIL score.

Prasad further said that he received the paddy procurement price for the last season from a bank as post-harvest credit on the production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS). “The amount I received from the bank under the PRS loan scheme was to be repaid by the government but it failed to fulfil its responsibility and it affected my CIBIL. When I approached the bank for a fresh loan they denied it citing the non-payment by the government. I have no money to buy fertilisers this season. I have failed in my life,” he was heard telling his friend.

A note allegedly written by him was recovered from his house. As per the note, he had also taken a loan in 2011 from a nationalised bank and defaulted in repayment. Later he paid ₹20,000 towards the mortgage and closed the loan under the ‘one-time payment scheme’ offered by the bank in 2020. The bank cited the 2011 loan and PRS loan for denying me a fresh loan, the note reads.

Prasad who tried to kill himself on Friday died in the hospital on Saturday. He was a BJP activist and had served as the district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

The farmer’s death once again brought to the fore the distress in the agriculture sector in the State. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the government for its lackadaisical attitude towards the farmers in the State. Mr. Satheesan said that paddy farmers in the State were in deep crisis.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).

