Farmer dies in tiger attack in Wayanad

January 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 50 -year-old farmer died after being attacked by tiger at Pudussery under the Mananthavady forest range of the North Wayanad forest division on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Thomas alias Salu of Pallipurath house at Vellaramkunnu, near Puthussery, at Mananthavady in the district.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., said Forest department sources. A tiger attacked Thomas while he was working on his farm. He sustained serious injuries on his legs and hands in the attack.

Though he was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Mananthavady and he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on his way to the MCH, said sources.

Protest

A group of people gheraoed forest officials, including North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowel, who had come to the spot, seeking protection for their life and property from recurring attacks by wild animals.

Later Mr. Lowel held discussions with the villagers in the presence of leaders of various political parties.

He assured that measures would be adopted to capture the animal by setting up cages. Patrolling would be intensified in the area and surveillance cameras would be installed to monitor the movements of the big cat, he said .

Capture order

Meanwhile, the Chief Wildlife warden issued an order to capture the tiger by placing cages at the site where the animal was frequently seen. If repeated attempts of caging did not succeeded it could be tranqualised.

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Thodarnadu and Thavinhal grama panchayats on Friday. Mananthavady tahsildar M.J. Augustine was appointed as the executive magistrate to maintain the law and order within the Thondarnadu grama panchayat limits.

The UDF called for a hartal in Mananthavady taluk on Friday seeking protection of life property of the public from wildlife attacks and provide a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.