Farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

19 September 2020 19:20 IST

A 59-year-old farmer committed suicide at Kaniyaram, near Mananthavady, in the district on Friday night.

The police identified the deceased as Jose, 59, of Vazhaplam Kudiyil at Kaniyaram under the Mananthavady police station limits.

He went missing in the evening and was found dead inside his plantation after consuming poison, sources said.

His relatives said he had borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh from various sources for farming and to start a poultry unit. However, he could not repay the debts on time owing to crop loss. He had also faced huge loss in the poultry venture owing to the lockdown.

The debts forced him to take the extreme step, they said. Jose is survived by his wife, Gracy, and three children.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.