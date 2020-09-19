Farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

KALPETTA A 59-year-old farmer committed suicide at Kaniyaram, near Mananthavady, in the district on Friday night.
The police identified the deceased as Jose, 59, of Vazhaplam Kudiyil at Kaniyaram under the Mananthavady police station limits.
He went missing in the evening and was found dead inside his plantation after consuming poison, sources said.
His relatives said he had borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh from various sources for farming and to start a poultry unit. However, he could not repay the debts on time owing to crop loss. He had also faced huge loss in the poultry venture owing to the lockdown.
The debts forced him to take the extreme step, they said. Jose is survived by his wife, Gracy, and three children.
Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath