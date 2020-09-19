Kerala

Farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

KALPETTA A 59-year-old farmer committed suicide at Kaniyaram, near Mananthavady, in the district on Friday night.

The police identified the deceased as Jose, 59, of Vazhaplam Kudiyil at Kaniyaram under the Mananthavady police station limits.

He went missing in the evening and was found dead inside his plantation after consuming poison, sources said.

His relatives said he had borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh from various sources for farming and to start a poultry unit. However, he could not repay the debts on time owing to crop loss. He had also faced huge loss in the poultry venture owing to the lockdown.

The debts forced him to take the extreme step, they said. Jose is survived by his wife, Gracy, and three children.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 7:21:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/farmer-commits-suicide-in-wayanad/article32648982.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story