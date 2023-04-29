ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer adalat takes up 140 pleas

April 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad during a farmer adalat held at Haripad on Saturday.

As many as 140 complaints were considered at a farmer adalat attended by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Haripad on Saturday. The Minister met 121 farmers and heard their grievances.

Officials said that a number of applications brought before the Minister were settled. The rest of the petitions were referred to officials concerned for taking action.

The adalat considered complaints pertaining to the data bank, financial assistance for upland rice farming, agriculture loan, strengthening of outer bunds of paddy fields, compensation for crop loss due to rain, and so on. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, Agriculture Production Commissioner B. Ashok, Agriculture director Anju K.S., and others attended the adalat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishi Darshan, a regional agricultural assessment programme at Haripad block, concluded on Saturday. The five-day event featured a visit by Mr. Prasad to the farmlands of select farmers in Haripad, field visits by experts, a farm expo, B2B meet, DPR clinic, seminars, and cultural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US