Farmer adalat takes up 140 pleas

April 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As many as 140 complaints were considered at a farmer adalat attended by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Haripad on Saturday. The Minister met 121 farmers and heard their grievances.

Officials said that a number of applications brought before the Minister were settled. The rest of the petitions were referred to officials concerned for taking action.

The adalat considered complaints pertaining to the data bank, financial assistance for upland rice farming, agriculture loan, strengthening of outer bunds of paddy fields, compensation for crop loss due to rain, and so on. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, Agriculture Production Commissioner B. Ashok, Agriculture director Anju K.S., and others attended the adalat.

Krishi Darshan, a regional agricultural assessment programme at Haripad block, concluded on Saturday. The five-day event featured a visit by Mr. Prasad to the farmlands of select farmers in Haripad, field visits by experts, a farm expo, B2B meet, DPR clinic, seminars, and cultural programmes.