Farm university envisages college in Palakkad dist.

The Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) budget for 2019-20 envisages a new agricultural college in Palakkad district and a centre of excellence in floriculture and tropical horticulture in Wayanad.

The budget presented by K.V. Vijayadas, MLA, at the general council meeting at the KAU headquarters at Vellanikkara on Saturday shows a deficit of ₹46 crore with an expenditure of ₹631.85 crore and receipt of ₹585.83 crore.

The receipt includes a grant-in-aid of ₹374.45 crore under non-Plan, ₹82.50 crore under Plan, ₹19.65 crore under external-aided projects, ₹41.14 crore from revolving fund projects, and an internal revenue of ₹70.64 crore, besides a carried over deficit of ₹27.98 crore.

The expenditure under non-Plan is pegged at ₹481 crore while Plan expenditure is ₹76.64 crore.

Various provisions

In the budget, ₹98 crore is set apart for educational development, ₹39.76 crore for research, ₹10.80 crore for extension, ₹19.60 crore for infrastructure, and ₹5.8 crore for students welfare.

The budget plans to strengthen facilities at the College of Agriculture, Ambalavayal, in Wayanad and optimise library network involving the central library and libraries in different colleges through a dedicated network.

A detailed scrutiny of the changes caused by floods in the ecosystem and soil will be carried out and necessary interventions will be suggested.

Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu said the centre of excellence in floriculture and tropical horticulture at Ambalavayal is based on the Netherlands visit of the Chief Minister. The centre would provide technological back up for farmers, storage facility for their produces, transportation chains, and marketing windows.

He said the KAU would work hand in hand with local bodies to ensure smooth implementation of farm development projects.

K. Rajan, MLA, KAU Registrar D. Girija, and Comptroller V.S. Sakeer Hussein, were present.