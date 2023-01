Farm tourism information centre inaugurated in Kanjikuzhy

January 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

A farm tourism information centre of the Ponnittasery Farmers Club in Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha was opened on Monday. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat president Geetha Karthikeyan presided over the inaugural event. A.M. Ariff, MP, Kanjikuzhy Block Panchayat president V.G. Mohanan, Ponnittasery Farmers Club president Ravi Palathunkal and others spoke during the event. ADVERTISEMENT

