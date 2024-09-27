Farm tourism circuit takes wings in Kozhikode

The farm tourism circuit, an ambitious initiative by the Kozhikode district panchayat in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), has kindled fresh hope for hundreds of investors.

Stakeholders who recently participated in a familiarisation trip to some shortlisted locations affirmed that the project would make headway if proper promotional campaigns and field-level assistance were provided to both experienced and aspiring entrepreneurs in the sector.

“There are both popular and lesser-known farm tourism locations in Kozhikode district that can be effectively integrated into the proposed farm tourism circuit. Promoting these locations through approved tourism channels will certainly create success stories,” said a young farm tourism entrepreneur from Kottur, who has been in the field for over eight years. He added that each project was unique and had the potential to attract international attention through focused promotional campaigns.

The District panchayat and DTPC authorities said Kozhikode was the first district panchayat in the State to have a specific project for farm tourism circuit. According to them, exclusive training sessions are under consideration for new entrants to the field and those who wish to diversify their ventures. Various agro-farm societies and local bodies are actively part of the development plans for this fiscal, they said.

Tour operators and hoteliers who were part of the recent familiarisation trips are of the view that villages like Thiruvambady, Kodenchery, and Kakkadampoyil have bigger opportunities as most entrepreneurs are experienced in meeting the hospitality requirements and maintaining professional standards in service. If more such model units emerged, it would be an attraction for both domestic and international tourists, they pointed out.

Some stakeholders pinpointed the importance of having more classified homestays under diamond, gold and silver categories based on the services and facilities. For this, the Tourism department has to initiate steps which will gradually attract more visitors and ensure better income for entrepreneurs, they observed.

Meanwhile, a Tourism department official said efforts had already been initiated to create better awareness among entrepreneurs and upgrade their facilities to meet international standards. Many young entrepreneurs had already improved the rural facilities to get higher grades and certification, they added.

