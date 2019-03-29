Farm sector wilts in sweltering heat

As the summer marches into April, the agriculture sector has started exhibiting ominous signs of wilting in the sweltering heat.

Initial results from an Agriculture Department survey have revealed crop damage in roughly 785 hectares, primarily in Thrissur and Palakkad and to a relatively lesser extent in Kollam and Idukki.

Major crops that have been affected include paddy, banana (nendran), vegetables and pepper. In monetary terms, losses have been pegged at ₹16 crore, but it could go up by the time the survey is completed by next week.

As many as 22,000 farmers have been affected by the summertime crisis, according to Agriculture Director P.K. Jayasree, who cited reports filed by Principal Agricultural Officers.

“The impact has been severe in Palakkad and Thrissur. Main field paddy crop in 761 hectares has been affected, mainly in Thrissur and Palakkad. In Thrissur, banana crop damage has been reported in eight hectares,” Ms. Jayasree said.

Immediate impact

Damage to vegetables has been reported from Kollam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Thrissur in a total of 12 hectares. On the other hand, the impact of the inordinately high day temperatures on coconut, a perennial crop, will be visible only in the long term, she said.

“In the case of coconut it will be difficult to assess the loss immediately. The damage will be visible only in subsequent yields,” she said.

The department will soon write to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) pointing out the extent of damage and the severity of the situation.

A report will be submitted to the KSDMA in a few days after a full re-assessment of the situation, the director said.