Farm sector set for Punja crop cultivation in Kottayam

With the northeast monsoon season setting in over Kerala, preparations for cultivating the next crop of paddy have gathered momentum across the polder networks of Kottayam.

According to Agriculture department officials, cultivation will take place in an estimated 10,593 hectares of land this Punja season. “The requirement of paddy seeds is expected to be around 1,200 tonnes for the Punja season. Of this, about 800 tonnes have already been distributed with the remaining seeds to be allocated based on the progress of preparations,” said an official.

Uma, a high-yielding, stress-tolerant seed variety, is predominantly used for Punja season, while the Manu Ratna and Jyothi varieties are also favoured in the Upper and North Kuttanad region, he added.

Nearly 40 kg of seeds are needed for sowing per acre, which are usually sourced from agencies such as the National Seeds Corporation, Karnataka Seeds Corporation, and Kerala Seeds Development Authority. These seeds are distributed to farmers through different schemes by the Agriculture department or the People’s Plan schemes by local bodies.

According to farmers, sowing has commenced in some paddy polders, while preparations are on in other locations with plans to complete the sowing by the end this month. They have also raised concerns about the unscientific subsidy structure, forcing a section of them to cover upto 50 percent of the seed cost.

“The allocation of funds does not always align with the number of farmers in each area, resulting in some local bodies receiving seeds free of charge while others must pay. This discrepancy creates challenges for farmers in areas with larger populations, as there may not be enough fund available to meet their needs,” said Sony Koithara, a farmer in Nattakom.

Usually, sowing for the Punja season in the polders of Kottayam begins by the end of October and is completed by November 30. If sowing is completed by November, it is anticipated that the harvest can be completed by March or April.

