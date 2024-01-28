Farm-fresh products counter opened at CMFRI

January 28, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has opened to the public a new sales counter offering farm-fresh, quality produce directly sourced from farmer groups within and outside Kerala. A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI, inaugurated the counter, which runs under the Agricultural Technology Information Centre of the Institute, said a press release here.

Consumers will find an extensive selection of healthy food products, including staples like pokkali rice, millets from Karnataka, spices, honey, gourd powder, tapioca products, value-additions of jack fruit, home-made sweets, pickles, and oils. The counter also features a variety of seafood, including cleaned and dried fish, mussels, and tuna products. The counter will remain open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all working days.

The unique highlights include nutraceutical products developed by CMFRI from seaweeds to combat lifestyle diseases like diabetes, cholesterol, arthritis, and hypertension, as well as locally sourced specialties like Lakshadweep coconut oil, tuna products, and vinegar. Additionally, the counter offers value-added products like chocolate, cashew drinks, and cashew jam from Kerala Agricultural University and high-quality spices like cardamom, black pepper, and turmeric powder with elevated curcumin content from the Spices Board.

Varieties like coconut chips and other products of the Coconut Development Board are also available.

Organic inputs like vermicompost and biofertilizers, and vegetable seeds are also available for kitchen gardening. Products of farmer groups and entrepreneurs associated with the institutions like Indian Institute of Spices Research, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Veterinary University, and Central Tuber Crops Research Institute are available at the sales counter.