Farm dept. to address seed shortage

Faced with an inordinate delay in starting the puncha farming season in the upper and northern Kuttanad region, the Department of Agriculture has commenced efforts to procure adequate stock of paddy seeds.

According to the Principal Agricultural Officer in Kottayam, steps have been initiated to distribute adequate volume of seeds through agricultural offices in the district by November 20. The Kerala State Seed Development Authority is slated to bring its first consignment of 50 tonnes of paddy seeds in Kottayam on Friday. The total requirement of seeds in the affected areas is estimated at 112 tonnes.

Officials attributed the current shortage to the distribution of additional stocks to the farmers who faced crop loss during the previous floods.

Subsidy factor

Unavailability of seeds in government agencies has forced the farmers in several panchayats including Thiruvarppu, Neendoor, Puthupally, and Ayarkunnam to keep their fields fallow despite completing the groundwork.

According to farmers, the delay in commencing the crop, having a germination period between 130-140 days, may also deprive them of the subsidy from the Agricultural Department. It is also expected to delay the scheduled opening of the Thannermukkom barrage in March next, in turn, raising the pollution levels in the waterbodies on the western side.

Most affected

“Farmers in the Changanassery region are the most affected by this shortage even as the State government insists on purchasing seeds only from the Seed Development Authority under it. Worse still, the agency sells seeds at exorbitant rates – around ₹40 a kg, while high quality varieties are available in the open market for ₹30,” pointed out Aby Ipe, district general secretary of the Farmers Congress.