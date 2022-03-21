Farm dept. plans new approach to boost production

Individual farms will be developed scientifically through Krishi Bhavans

The State's farm sector is poised to see a shift in focus from the individual crop-based approach to an integrated, farm plan-based one during 2022-23 as part of the efforts to increase agricultural production.

Under this approach, individual farms — the basic units — will be identified and developed through Krishi Bhavans with the support of local bodies. Farming will be steered by a scientific resources-based plan prepared by the agricultural officer in consultation with the farmer and Kerala Agricultural University scientists attached to block-level Agriculture Knowledge Centres.

Allied sectors

The farm plan-based approach will cover agriculture as well as allied sectors such as animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries. The idea is to develop at least 25 farm units in every panchayat, according to the State plan for 2022-23, the first year of the 14th Five Year Plan.

Scientifically designed, farm plan-based models can guarantee efficient, sustainable use of available resources and assured incomes to farmers, the plan document noted. “The main objective of this approach is to move away from individual crop-based approach towards integrated multiple cropping-farming systems-based development of holdings. Adoption of scientific selection of components and suitable agro-management practices based on agro-ecological units (AEU) would minimise crop loss risk and maximise income per unit area through multiple cropping and farming systems,” it said.

Three new schemes

To take forward the concept, the Agriculture department will promote three new schemes which will be available to the participant farms. The first is a farm plan-based production programme with pre-production support where the thrust will be on an integrated farming system-based development. The second scheme, aimed at the development of production organisations and technology support, will facilitate field-level technology demonstrations and formation of new farmer producer organisations (FPO). The third scheme places thrust on the development and integration of supply chain/value chain. It proposes a hub-and-spoke model of aggregation for the development of local and inter-district supply chains.

The guidelines for the schemes will be created by the Agriculture department. The plan document makes it clear that the crop/farming approaches will be based on proven and published scientific knowledge, recommended and approved by Kerala Agricultural University.