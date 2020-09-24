Farm Bills: protests outside 250 Central govt. offices today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Protests will be held outside 250 Central government offices in the State on Friday as part of the nationwide stir against the controversial farm Bills.

In Thiruvananthapuram, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and All India Kisan Sabha vice president S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the protest outside the Raj Bhavan, the Karshaka Samyuktha Samithi, which is spearheading the agitation in the State, said.

Samithi leaders Sathyan Mokeri and K.N. Balagopal urged farmer organisations and farmers to support the agitations.

The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee has called the nationwide stir opposing the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill introduced by the Centre.