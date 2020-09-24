Farm Bills: protests outside 250 Central govt. offices today

Protests will be held outside 250 Central government offices in the State on Friday as part of the nationwide stir against the controversial farm Bills.
In Thiruvananthapuram, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and All India Kisan Sabha vice president S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the protest outside the Raj Bhavan, the Karshaka Samyuktha Samithi, which is spearheading the agitation in the State, said.
Samithi leaders Sathyan Mokeri and K.N. Balagopal urged farmer organisations and farmers to support the agitations.
The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee has called the nationwide stir opposing the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill introduced by the Centre.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath