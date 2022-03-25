Farewell to retiring police officials

Minister Devarkovil opens programme

Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahamed Devarkovil inaugurated the farewell event hosted jointly by the Kerala Police Association and the Kerala Police Officers’ Association here on Friday to honour nine police officials, including District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George, who will retire from service on March 31. Senior police officers led by DIG Rahul R. Nair were also present at the event. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, chaired the inaugural ceremony.