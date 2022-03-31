Fare revision: aggrieved bus owners to meet Minister again

They are demanding revision in students’ concession

A day after the State government revised the private bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares, the private bus operators have decided to meet Transport Minister Antony Raju by Monday with a demand to revise students’ concession.

Lawrence Babu, general secretary, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation, said the government decision to revise the fares was a welcome decision. But, the decision would not bring any cheers to the sector as the present revision was not sufficient enough to salvage the sagging fortunes of the industry, Mr. Babu said.

“A decision without revising the student concession will not do any good for the sector in the long run as students account for majority of the passengers. Our main agenda of the proposed visit was to seek a revision in student concession as there was no logic in appointing another commission to look into the issue since the Justice Ramachandran Nair Fare Revision Committee had already recommended increasing the concession charges,” Mr. Babu said.

Further, the private bus operators will get an additional revenue of around ₹700 a day through the current fare revision. But the present rise in fuel prices indicated that the hike in revenue would be short-lived considering the hike in diesel prices which continued to go north. For an ordinary bus, around 60-80 litres of diesel was required, while it would be around 120 litre for a limited stop bus. If there is a rise of ₹10 in diesel prices in the next 10 days, things would be back to square one, the bus owners said.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) asked the State government to review the fare revision of autos and taxis as the present revision was unscientific. When the State government increased the fares of auto from ₹25 to ₹30, they increased the minimum distance to be covered under the minimum fare to 2 km from present 1.5 km.

This would render the revision unscientific as the auto drivers would have to incur a loss of ₹1. 65 a km as per the current revision. Various trade unions had submitted a representation to the Minister to revise fares scientifically, V.R. Prathapan, State general secretary, Motor Workers’ Federation.