Fancy Women Bike Ride in city today

September 17, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On Sunday evening, the city will see women and girls dressed in eye-catching apparel, their bicycles decorated with ribbons and balloons, pedal the roads for the joy of cycling and claiming public spaces for themselves.

The women will come together for the Fancy Women Bike Ride that is being organised by the Indus Cycling Embassy, a group formed to promote cycling, for the third year on the third Sunday of September.

Nearly 80 women and girls will take part in a short ride that will get under way at Manaveeyam Veedhi at 5 p.m.

More than a decade after the Fancy Women Bike Ride began in Turkey, it will be organised in more than 180 countries this year in a celebration of claiming cities and their roads for women, freedom and visibility, sisterhood, and environment-friendly modes of transportation.

In Kerala, the all-women ride will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The cyclists will ride from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Vellayambalam and Kowdiar and back to Manaveeyam.

The ride here will be led by Beena O, secretary of Indus Cycling Embassy.

