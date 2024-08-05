ADVERTISEMENT

Family seeks government help to locate missing sailor

Published - August 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnu Babu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The family of a 25-year-old sailor from Paravur near Punnapra in Alappuzha who went missing while working on a merchant ship last month has sought the assistance of Central and State governments to locate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnu Babu, who was working as a trainee wiper on SSI Resolute operated by Densay Marine Private Limited, Chennai, was reported missing when the vessel sailed through the Strait of Malacca on the night of July 17, 2024. The ship was heading to China from Odisha.

According to relatives, Vishnu last contacted his parents Babu Karunakaran and Sindhu a few hours before he went missing. After assuming he had fallen into the sea, a search was conducted under the aegis of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Malaysia. The search was called off after 96 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship’s crew was questioned by the police in Singapore but was later released without any charges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though Mr. Karunakaran filed complaints to Union and State authorities, no concrete action has been taken to locate Vishnu, said a relative. Relatives said the search was conducted in a relatively small area and should be expanded to a wider area.

On the occasion of Vishnu’s birthday on Monday, his parents served food to inmates of a rehabilitation home for the specially-abled at Punnapra, as the young man had wished before he went missing. .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US