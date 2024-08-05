GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family seeks government help to locate missing sailor

Published - August 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Babu

Vishnu Babu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The family of a 25-year-old sailor from Paravur near Punnapra in Alappuzha who went missing while working on a merchant ship last month has sought the assistance of Central and State governments to locate him.

Vishnu Babu, who was working as a trainee wiper on SSI Resolute operated by Densay Marine Private Limited, Chennai, was reported missing when the vessel sailed through the Strait of Malacca on the night of July 17, 2024. The ship was heading to China from Odisha.

According to relatives, Vishnu last contacted his parents Babu Karunakaran and Sindhu a few hours before he went missing. After assuming he had fallen into the sea, a search was conducted under the aegis of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Malaysia. The search was called off after 96 hours.

The ship’s crew was questioned by the police in Singapore but was later released without any charges.

Though Mr. Karunakaran filed complaints to Union and State authorities, no concrete action has been taken to locate Vishnu, said a relative. Relatives said the search was conducted in a relatively small area and should be expanded to a wider area.

On the occasion of Vishnu’s birthday on Monday, his parents served food to inmates of a rehabilitation home for the specially-abled at Punnapra, as the young man had wished before he went missing. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.