Family projects Chandy Oommen as political heir

July 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As discussions on who will inherit the political legacy of Oommen Chandy gradually begin to gather steam, the family of the late Congress leader on Sunday suggested Chandy Oommen, younger son of the late leader, as his successor.

The move has virtually cleared Mr. Oommen to contest the upcoming by election at Puthuppally. During a media interaction, Achu Oommen, one of the two daughters of the late Congress leader and an active worker of the Kerala Students Union several years ago, sought to rest the speculation surrounding her political pursuits. “More than anything else, I prefer to remain as the daughter of Oommen Chandy. After our father, Chandy is the only politician from our family,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Mariyam Oommen, the elder daughter of the late leader, too had dismissed the media speculations surrounding her entry into politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

These statements assume significance as the Congress has almost made up its mind to field a family member of Mr. Chandy in the byelection necessitated by his death. Earlier, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran too had confirmed the plan though he walked back the statement later.

Oommen’s response

Mr. Oommen, meanwhile, has chosen to sidestep all questions regarding his candidature till now even as the Congress leadership is learned to have apprised him of the plan to field him. Currently serving as chairman of the National Outreach Cell of the Indian Youth Congress, Mr. Oommen maintains ties with the Congress national leadership and was a full time member of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi a few months ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.