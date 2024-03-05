GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of young organ donor meets recipient at Kochi hospital

March 05, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Binesh Kumar and Rajani as they touched the hands of 30-year-old Shiffin Francis at Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Tuesday.

Memories of their 16-year-old son Sarang, an avid football fan, rushed into their minds as they kept holding Shiffin’s hands in silence for some time. It was an emotional moment for all those who witnessed the meeting as the parents handed over a football to the Gothuruth native.

A decision by Binesh and Rajani of Attingal to donate the organs of their son, who was declared brain dead following an accident on May 17, 2023, gave Shiffin and five others a new lease of life. An employee of Apollo Tyres at Perambra, Shiffin had lost both his hands in an accident at the worksite. Sarang’s hands were transplanted on Shiffin in a 16-hour-long surgery led by Subramania Iyer, chairman of plastic and constructive surgery, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, last year, according to a communication.  

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Sarang’s parents took a noble decision by agreeing to donate their son’s organs. Sarang’s brother, Shiffin’s parents, and Amrita Hospital medical director Prem Nair were present, added the communication.

