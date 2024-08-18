GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family of missing sailor to move High Court

Published - August 18, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a 25-year-old sailor from Paravur near Punnapra in Alappuzha who went missing while working on a merchant ship last month will file a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court on Monday, seeking a directive for the government to locate him.

Vishnu Babu, who was working as a trainee wiper on SSI Resolute operated by Densay Marine Private Limited, Chennai, was reported missing when the vessel sailed through the Strait of Malacca on the night of July 17, 2024. The ship was heading to China from Odisha.

Babu Thirumala, the father of Vishnu, said that despite the family submitting numerous petitions to both Union and State authorities, no concrete action had been taken to locate his son.

“We have submitted complaints to several officials, including a Union Minister and State authorities. It has been 32 days since my son went missing and we have yet to receive a single phone call from a government official, not even to offer us support. We have lost faith in the government machinery, which is why we decided to approach the High Court. We want to know what happened to Vishnu,” Mr. Babu said.

According to the family, Vishnu last contacted his parents Babu and Sindhu a few hours before he went missing. After assuming he had fallen into the sea, a search was conducted under the aegis of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Malaysia. The search was called off after 96 hours. The ship’s crew was questioned by the police in Singapore but was later released without any charges.

The family said the search was conducted in a relatively small area and should have been expanded to a wider area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.