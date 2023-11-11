ADVERTISEMENT

Family of minor boy alleges police excess

November 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mannancherry police denied the charges

The Hindu Bureau

In an alleged police excess, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly beaten up by the police at Mannancherry in Alappuzha on Friday.

In a complaint filed with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the boy’s parents, who are migrant labourers, said that police personnel kicked and beat him with lathi sticks inside the Mannancherry police station. He later sought treatment at Government Hospital, Chettikkad.

The Mannancherry police denied the charges. The police said that a motorcycle that the boy rode hit a young woman and he came to the police station in connection with the accident case. “After recording his statements, we later sent him with his mother,” said an official.

The CWC said they would conduct a probe into the allegations.

