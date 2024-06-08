Family of four, including two children, charred to death in Kerala

A four-member family was found charred to death in their bedroom at Angadikkadavu in Angamaly town near the Cochin International Airport Limited on June 8 morning.

As per initial reports, the deceased were identified as Bineesh, 44, wife Anumol, 40, and their children Jowana, 8, and Jeswin, 6. The cause of fire was not immediately known.

“We received the call around 5.20 a.m. and also one guy personally came to the station to alert us as well. They initially got the number wrong and sometime was lost. The bedroom in which they were found was still on fire when our team reached,” said Angamaly fire and rescue services station sources.

By the time, the fire was doused, the victims had died. An elderly woman, reportedly the deceased man’s mother, and an aide were downstairs.

A police team and forensic team have also reached the spot and are collecting evidence.