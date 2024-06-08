GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Family of four, including two children, charred to death in Kerala

As per initial reports, the deceased were identified as Bineesh, 44, wife Anumol, 40, and their children Jowana, 8, and Jeswin, 6. The cause of fire was not immediately known

Published - June 08, 2024 09:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A four-member family was found charred to death in their bedroom at Angadikkadavu in Angamaly town near the Cochin International Airport Limited on June 8, 2024.

A four-member family was found charred to death in their bedroom at Angadikkadavu in Angamaly town near the Cochin International Airport Limited on June 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-member family was found charred to death in their bedroom at Angadikkadavu in Angamaly town near the Cochin International Airport Limited on June 8 morning.

As per initial reports, the deceased were identified as Bineesh, 44, wife Anumol, 40, and their children Jowana, 8, and Jeswin, 6. The cause of fire was not immediately known.

“We received the call around 5.20 a.m. and also one guy personally came to the station to alert us as well. They initially got the number wrong and sometime was lost. The bedroom in which they were found was still on fire when our team reached,” said Angamaly fire and rescue services station sources.

By the time, the fire was doused, the victims had died. An elderly woman, reportedly the deceased man’s mother, and an aide were downstairs.

A police team and forensic team have also reached the spot and are collecting evidence.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.