ADVERTISEMENT

Family of four from Kollam found dead at their U.S. home

February 14, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

Murder-suicide suspected; a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine found in the house

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a family of four was found dead inside their house in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kollam resident Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin boys.

According to the San Mateo police, officers despatched for a welfare check found the bodies. “After arriving, officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children,” they posted on the official Facebook page.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the children were found dead inside a bedroom, their parents were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The cause of the children’s death is under investigation and a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the house.

Reportedly, the couple, both IT professionals, had been residing in the United States for the past nine years. Investigation is on to gather evidence and find the motive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US