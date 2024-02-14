Family of four from Kollam found dead at their U.S. home

February 14, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a family of four was found dead inside their house in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kollam resident Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin boys.

According to the San Mateo police, officers despatched for a welfare check found the bodies. “After arriving, officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children,” they posted on the official Facebook page.

While the children were found dead inside a bedroom, their parents were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The cause of the children’s death is under investigation and a 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the house.

Reportedly, the couple, both IT professionals, had been residing in the United States for the past nine years. Investigation is on to gather evidence and find the motive.