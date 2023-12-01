Family of four found dead in Alappuzha

December 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at Thalavady in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sunu, his wife Soumya and their three-year-old twins Adhi and Adhil.

The police said that they suspected the couple had ended their life after killing the children. Soumya was recently diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and the family was reportedly going through an extreme financial crisis.

“Soumya, who was working abroad, came back a couple of months ago on leave. She was diagnosed with a serious medical condition during a medical check-up ahead of returning to work. Sunu met with an accident recently and the family was in financial distress,” said an official.

The police have recovered a note left behind by the deceased.

People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056.