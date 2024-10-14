GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of four found dead at home in Kerala’s Thiruvaniyoor

Published - October 14, 2024 12:23 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher couple and their two minor children were found dead at their home at Kakkad in Thiruvaniyoor panchayat on Monday (October 14, 2024) morning.

The deceased were identified as Ranjith, 42, wife Reshmi, 38, and their 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. While the parents were found hanging, the children were found dead on the bed. The Chottanikkara police suspect it to be a case of a suicide.

“Financial problem is suspected to have triggered the act. We have received a note from the house saying that the bodies should be donated to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The reason for the death of children will be known only after further investigation,” said Chottanikkara police sources.

A colleague of Ranjith who reportedly came in search of him after he could not be contacted over phone led to the discovery of the gruesome incident. “We were in the neighbourhood when the incident was reported. The family didn’t interact much with the people in the neighbourhood,” said Sajini Sunil, ward member.

Bodies will be subjected to post mortem after completing the inquest proceedings, which are underway now.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Helpline – 0484-2540530.)

