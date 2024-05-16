ADVERTISEMENT

Family of expat protests at Air India Express office with his mortal remains

Published - May 16, 2024 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

His wife couldn’t travel to Muscat to be with her ailing husband as airline had cancelled the flight following a strike by its staff

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of Malayali engineer Nambi Rajesh who died in Muscat on May 13 were brought home here on Thursday.

A native of Karamana, Mr. Rajesh was hospitalised on May 5 after collapsing at his workplace in Muscat. Though his wife, Amritha C., a nursing student, had booked a ticket to Muscat on an Air India Express flight on May 8 in order to bring him back to Kerala, she could not travel following a flash strike by the Air India Express crew nationwide. 

The airline allegedly failed to provide alternative arrangement for her despite her repeated requests. Though she was given a ticket the next day, that flight too was cancelled due to the strike. In the meantime, the 40-year-old breathed his last in Muscat on May 13 without being able to see his his wife. Be leaves behind his children, Anika, a UKG student, and Nambi Shailesh, an LKG student. 

Body taken to AI office

The family members of the victim protested against the airline when his body was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. They took the body directly to the Air India (AI) SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. office at Eenchakkal. The relatives placed the body in front of the office as a mark of protest. Following talks with airline officials in the presence of the police, the body was taken home for performing the last rites.

Close to a hundred flights had been cancelled in Kerala alone after the senior crew of the airline started a flash strike in protest against the HR policies of the company on the night of May 7.

