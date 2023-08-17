Family of differently abled student to get house

August 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The family of a differently abled student at Kilimanoor in the district is all set to get a roof over their head, literally.

The Kerala Resource Teachers’ Association, an organisation of special educators, is spearheading the construction of the disabled friendly house for the family that comprises three children, the middle one of whom has multiple disabilities. The 10-year-old boy is provided home-based education by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC) special educator M. Muthukumar.

The family lives in a mud house with a tarpaulin roof on land that was in the name of the student’s great grandfather. Following the intervention of the State Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities, local MLA, grama panchayat and others, orders have been issued by the tahsildar for the student’s mother and grandfather to have equal share of the property.

Soon, the leaky tarpaulin that the family lives under will give way to a strong roof. The Kerala Resource Teachers’ Association, NSS unit of Varkala SN College, SN Trust, Rising Star Cricket Club, and the Kerala School Teachers’ Association Kilimanoor subcommittee have joined hands to build a house at a cost of ₹8 lakh for the family. A contract to complete the house in 180 days was signed with the family in the presence of Kilimanoor grama panchayat president T.R. Manoj.