HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family of differently abled student to get house

August 17, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The family of a differently abled student at Kilimanoor in the district is all set to get a roof over their head, literally.

The Kerala Resource Teachers’ Association, an organisation of special educators, is spearheading the construction of the disabled friendly house for the family that comprises three children, the middle one of whom has multiple disabilities. The 10-year-old boy is provided home-based education by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC) special educator M. Muthukumar.

The family lives in a mud house with a tarpaulin roof on land that was in the name of the student’s great grandfather. Following the intervention of the State Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities, local MLA, grama panchayat and others, orders have been issued by the tahsildar for the student’s mother and grandfather to have equal share of the property.

Soon, the leaky tarpaulin that the family lives under will give way to a strong roof. The Kerala Resource Teachers’ Association, NSS unit of Varkala SN College, SN Trust, Rising Star Cricket Club, and the Kerala School Teachers’ Association Kilimanoor subcommittee have joined hands to build a house at a cost of ₹8 lakh for the family. A contract to complete the house in 180 days was signed with the family in the presence of Kilimanoor grama panchayat president T.R. Manoj.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.