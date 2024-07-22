Family of brain-dead teacher donates her organs, six persons benefit

The sudden passing of B. Dahlia, a 47-year-old teacher of Kuzhithurai Government Higher Secondary School, on Sunday, following subarachnoid haemorrhage had her family sinking in despair. She had been admitted to KIMSHEALTH hospital on Friday and by Sunday evening, doctors had declared her brain-dead.

But even at that time of devastation, her family, consisting of her husband and two children, was eager to participate in the noble act of organ donation. Also, Ms. Dahlia herself had always endorsed organ donation

By K-SOTTO

Six persons, including a 14-year-old girl, thus received a new lease of life on Monday when they received the organs from the deceased. All processes of organ donation, including finding suitable recipients, organ harvesting and transplanting, was coordinated and facilitated by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

The heart was received by a 14-year-old girl from Chavakkad, Thrissur, a patient of severe cardiomyopathy and who had been hooked to a ventilator in the ICU of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) since the past two months.

First in SCTIMST

For the SCTIMST also, the occasion was special because this was the institute’s first heart transplant surgery. The SCTIMST has had the licence for the same since the past one year or so but it was only now that everything else came together enabling the surgery.

It was at 11.30 a.m. on Monday that the harvested heart was brought to the SCTIMST in an ambulance after the police created a green corridor passage for the vehicle. This is the second public sector hospital in the State which is fully equipped to perform heart transplants, the other being Kottayam Government Medical College.

Both kidneys, liver, and cornea of the teacher were also donated. The liver and one kidney were donated to patients with end-stage organ failure at KIMSHEALTH, while the other kidney was transplanted in a patient at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The cornea was harvested by the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology for transplantation in two persons.

