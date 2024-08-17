Family in Kannur left in limbo six years after 2018 landslips, flood

As the government prepares to rehabilitate those affected by the recent Wayanad landslides, a family in Kannur continues to wait for aid, six years after losing everything in a devastating landslip.

Sasi, 65, and his wife Usha, 55, of Edapuzha in Ayyankunnu panchayat, lost their home, land, and livestock during the heavy rain of 2018, and they have since been living in rented houses, struggling to make ends meet.

The couple narrowly escaped the landslip thanks to the timely intervention of neighbours, who urged them to move to a nearby relief camp. Moments after they left, their home of 30 years was buried under mud and debris. “That was the last time we saw our house and everything we had built over the years,” Usha recounted with tears in her eyes.

Initially, the couple found temporary refuge in a relief camp. Over the past six years, they have moved five times, finally settling in a rented house at Mundayamparamba, a few kilometres away from their former property. However, the struggle is far from over. “For the past three months, we haven’t been able to pay the rent,” Usha said, her voice trembling with worry.

She explained that the couple originally migrated from Kottayam to Edapuzha, where they purchased 15 cents after years of hard work. “We reared cows and took up small jobs to survive. But all of that was washed away in the rain,” she lamented. Their two sons have moved away for work, and one of whom is battling severe health issues.

With her husband Sasi suffering from health problems, Usha has been taking on labour jobs. The couple has also received some support from their landlord, who allowed them to rear cows, but it is barely enough to cover their basic needs. Two years ago, they borrowed money on the promise of financial aid from the government to purchase a small piece of land. “We even gave a token amount and submitted all necessary papers to the authorities, but there was no proper response. We not only lost the money but also the hope of ever getting the promised help,” Usha said.

Despite repeated appeals to various government offices, including the District Collector’s office, the couple has received no assistance. “The authorities assured us all help during the floods, but nothing has come through despite our efforts. All we want is a house to live in. We cannot keep shifting houses like this,” Usha said.

Reflecting on the government’s current promises to rehabilitate those affected in Wayanad, Usha expressed scepticism. “The government is now assuring help for the affected people in Wayanad, but given our experience, it is hard to believe that these promises will be fulfilled,” she said.

Ward councillor Mini Viswanadhan, who has been advocating for the family, echoed Usha’s concerns. “This family is living in extremely poor conditions. I personally accompanied them to submit their application to the authorities, including the Collector, but nothing has been done so far. The officials keep citing shortage of funds as the reason for the delay, but that does not help this family,” she said, highlighting bureaucratic hurdles.

She said as many as 27 families had been affected by floods and landslips in the panchayat. It is not sure how many of them actually received help, she added.

As the family continues to struggle, their only hope is that the promises made to them will one day be fulfilled.