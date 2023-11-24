Family health centre in Kozhikode is first antibiotic-smart healthcare centre in the country

November 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The family health centre at Kakkodi in Kozhikode district has become the first antibiotic-smart healthcare centre in the country, according to a statement issued by the Health department.

Hospitals which fulfill 10 guidelines-based criteria on restricting the abuse of antibiotics are graded as antibiotic-smart hospitals. All hospitals in the State will be made antibiotic-smart hospitals in phases, the statement said.

Overuse or irrational use of antibiotics can lead to antimicrobial resistance, a condition wherein microbial organisms develop resistance to drugs which are meant to cure diseases caused by these organisms. AMR is a global threat to human health.

Action plan in place

The State government has formulated a science-based action plan for preventing the abuse of antibiotics and to make Kerala an antimicrobial resistance-literate State.

While several hospitals have joined the Kerala AMR Surveillance network, some hospitals have chosen to stay away. All hospitals should become part of the AMR surveillance network, it said.

For the first time, AMR committees have been formed at the block and district-level and a clear plan of action has been prepared for encouraging AMR awareness amongst the public. Several activities are being organised across the State at block and district-level as part of the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week being observed from November 18-24