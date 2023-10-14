ADVERTISEMENT

Family from Malappuram seeks Centre’s help to find missing merchant navy officer

October 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The second officer of Liberian crude oil tanker M.T. Patmos I was reported missing from early Wednesday when the vessel was moving from Jebel Dhanna in the UAE to Port Dickson in Malaysia

The Hindu Bureau

Manesh Kesavadas

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, talking to Manesh Kesavadas’s wife Aswathy Mohan at their house at Chelode near Pookkottumpadam, Nilambur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The distraught family of Manesh Kesavadas, the second officer of Liberian crude oil tanker M.T. Patmos I, who has been missing since Wednesday, has appealed to the Union government to help find him.

Mr. Kesavadas, who joined the ship at Zhoushan, China, on August 6, was reported missing from early Wednesday when the vessel was moving from Jebel Dhanna in the UAE to Port Dickson in Malaysia.

Searches conducted by the vessel as well as the Pakistani Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) are learned to have yielded no results.

Sources said the ship skippered by Arun Vaidya took a U-turn and held a search along the route it travelled. A thorough search on board the vessel was also conducted, according to sources.

Mr. Kesavadas’s wife Aswathy Mohan and their two children said they were hopeful he would come back unharmed. “My mind says he will be on board. I want the vessel to be thoroughly checked before the crew members change,” said Ms. Mohan. “I think he is stuck somewhere on the ship. What I learned from the vessel officials is that he did not go up the deck,” she said.

Ms. Mohan said that she had confidence in vessel captain Mr. Vaidya, who hailed from Mumbai.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, visited the family at Chelode near Pookkoottumpadam, Nilambur, on Saturday and assured to take up the matter with the government authorities. Mr. Wahab said he had requested the government authorities to take the matter seriously and to find the missing officer.

