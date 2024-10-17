Family, friends bid tearful adieu to Naveen Babu

Amid a massive crowd gathered for a final farewell, the mortal remains of Kannur Deputy Collector Naveen Babu were cremated at his home premises near Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as family and friends broke down before the funeral pyre, lit by his daughters. The two young girls, along with their mother, Manjusha, were inconsolable. Among those struggling to hold back tears were Health Minister Veena George and former Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer, both of whom had worked closely with Naveen for many years.

“We worked together in various challenging situations. Naveen was like family to me, and the news of his passing is truly heartbreaking,” said Ms. Iyer.

Former Pathanamthitta District Collector P.B. Nooh also paid tribute, describing Naveen as a sincere and dedicated officer who always completed his assignments in a timely manner.

Earlier in the day, Naveen’s body was brought from the hospital morgue to the Pathanamthitta District Collectorate for public viewing. Among those in attendance were District Collector S. Prem Krishnan and the Health Minister.

The funeral procession, led by Revenue Minister K. Rajan, departed for Naveen’s residence at 11 a.m., with many of his former colleagues and people from various parts of the State arriving to pay their last respects. The funeral service commenced at his residence at 2:45 p.m.

Months away from retirement

Naveen, who began his career as an LD clerk, was promoted to junior superintendent in 2010 and became Election Deputy Collector in 2022. He was just seven months away from retirement.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s family has reiterated their demand for action against Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya, accusing her of abetting his suicide. “We will ensure that she is thoroughly investigated and prosecuted for her role in pushing my brother to take his own life,’‘ asserted Praveen Babu, Naveen’s brother.

