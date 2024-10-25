Family evicted from their house at Kalamassery following loan default in dire straits

The fate of a four-member family whose house at Kalamassery was taken over by a nationalised bank on Thursday (October 24) following an alleged loan default remains in a limbo for want of a compromise.

The house was taken over and sealed with a different lock following a court order based on the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) and executed in the presence of an Advocate Commissioner when the family was not present. The house belonged to one Ajayan, an expatriate who returned from West Asia following job loss.

The incident garnered considerable media attention as the family found themselves locked out of their possessions, including clothes, children’s books, and school uniforms. According to the couple, they had taken a loan of ₹27 lakh from the bank in 2014 and had repaid ₹14.50 lakh till Ajayan lost his job in 2017. They claimed that the bank had initially agreed to a one-time settlement of ₹33 lakh, and that they paid ₹5 lakh, which was raised with the help of a neighbourhood temple committee, only for the bank to go back on the promise. The family said they were willing to repay the loan by selling the house and property.

“We have been told through our division councillor about a potential one-time settlement of ₹40 lakh out of which ₹6 lakh will have to be paid immediately, which we are in no position to pay,” said Bibi, Ajayan’s wife who works in a private company.

However, the bank rebuffed the claims made by the family. Sources in the bank said the family had repaid only ₹8 lakh, and that its account had turned non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017 since when no payment had been received. “The bank did not approach the court till 2022 and had made four unsuccessful attempts to take possession of the house since 2023 following a favourable court order before succeeding the fifth time on Thursday. In fact, the family was aware that the bank had a court order sanctioning ‘break-open,” sources in the bank said.

They further said that the proposed one-time settlement did not go through as it failed to receive the approval of the authorities concerned. They urged the family to approach the bank to work out a solution or find a potential buyer for the property who could close the loan account and get the title deeds released.

