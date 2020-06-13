Family alleges foul play in death of girl

KOLLAM

13 June 2020 21:42 IST

The family of Ameena, the 11-year-old who was found hanging in her house at Prakulam on Friday, has alleged foul play in the incident.

While her mother said the Class 6 student would never take such a step, her grandfather expressed suspicion over the involvement of a drug racket. Reportedly, Ameena was helping her mother with household chores some minutes before the incident. The girl had gone inside their derelict house made of tin sheets for the evening prayers, but never returned.

Her mother who went in search of Ameena found her hanging and though the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved. A note left behind by the deceased was later retrieved and according to police officials, more details can be revealed only after the autopsy.

“The girl cannot reach the ceiling to tie the noose. A gang of alcohol and drug addicts used to frequent the house and the area is notorious for ganja peddling. A member of the gang was seen near the house on Friday and we don’t believe it’s a suicide,” said a relative. The girl’s body is currently kept at Government Medical College, Parippally, for autopsy. As per the new protocol, autopsy can be held only after getting the COVID-19 test results and according to police officials it will be held on Sunday morning.