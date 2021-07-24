Families shifted as rain continues to batter eastern Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

24 July 2021 14:38 IST

The opening of the shutters of the Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad district on Friday caused the waters in the Bharatapuzha to rise.

Dozens of families were evacuated to safety as rains continued to batter the eastern parts of the district triggering floods in the river Chaliyar since Friday. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has warned the people to remain alert in the coming hours as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains.

Dozens of families living in the tribal hamlets of Iruttukuthi, Vaniyampuzha, Tharippapotti and Kumbalapara across the Chaliyar off Munderi Seed Garden Complex in Pothukal village of Nilambur taluk were marooned with the swelling of the river. The tribals were depending on bamboo rafts to cross the river after the floods destroyed the two concrete bridges at Munderi in 2019. However, the floods rendered the raft unusable.

Two women, one of them pregnant and the other sick, were rescued from the marooned Iruttukuthi tribal hamlet in an inflatable dinghy with the help of Fire and Rescue personnel and civic volunteers on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The pregnant woman was shifted to a rehabilitation centre where those evacuated from Kavalappara after the tragedy of 2019 were living.

A well owned by Raman Kallingal in Veliyamthode Jawahar Colony in Nilambur village was caved in. District officials said the personnel of the Groundwater Department would examine the well.

The district administration said that they were equipped to open emergency camps any time in Vazhikkadavu, Edakkara, Pothukal, Kurumbalangode, and Akampadam villages as the floods posed a threat there. Six families were shifted to their relatives in Akampadam village.

In Chokkad village, eight families were evacuated after a river changed its course following heavy rains at Vallipoola on Friday evening. Seven of them were shifted to their relatives’ houses. One family was shifted to Government LP School, Kallamoola, as they were in quarantine.

The opening of the shutters of the Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad district on Friday caused the waters in the Bharatapuzha to rise.

People living along the banks of the Bharatapuzha in Palakkad and Malappuram districts were cautioned to maintain vigil.

DDMA officials warned the people living in the foothills in the district to maintain alert as continuing rains posed threats of landslides and landslips.

The DDMA has warned that those living in areas that witnessed landslides and floods in 2018, 2019 and 2020 should take precautions against potential landslides and floods. Similarly, those living in areas declared as vulnerable by the Geological Survey of India and the State Disaster Management Authority should also be prepared to move out at any time.

The district administration asked those living in the coastal areas to shift to safety as there were possibilities of sea erosion. Fishing in the sea was also proscribed considering the potential dangers.

Those living in vulnerable areas were asked to prepare emergency kits. The directions for the preparation of emergency kits will be available at https://sdma.kerala.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Emergency-Kit.pdf

The administration warned that people should not try to cross or wade through the river or attempt to dip or fish in the river when it rains. People were also advised against taking selfies by climbing on bridges. People were also asked to avoid travelling through hilly areas at night.